Eagles' Elijah Mitchell: Moved to IR

The Eagles placed Mitchell (undisclosed) on injured reserve Monday.

Mitchell signed with the Eagles in early June, and the supplemental backfield behind Saquon Barkley was wide open for any unproven running back to claim. Unfortunately, Mitchell's mysterious injury seems to be too serious to hold a roster spot for, and the 28-year-old will spend the entirety of the 2026 season on injured reserve unless he is waived with an injury settlement. The Eagles signed running back Ja'Quinden Jackson in a corresponding move.