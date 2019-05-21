49ers' Nick Bosa: Injures hamstring
Bosa left Tuesday's practice with a right hamstring injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Bosa suffered the injury during a pass rush drill and was held out for the rest of practice. Although it's unclear at this time how serious the injury is, the 49ers will likely take every precautionary measure needed with their prized rookie this early in the offseason.
