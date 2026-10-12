Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Bosa (calf) "has a chance" to play against the Commanders on Sunday, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Bosa has missed the 49ers' last three games while tending to a calf injury. While he could return against Washington, Bosa's practice participation during Week 6 prep will ultimately determine whether he's cleared by medical staff to suit up. Mykel Williams and Romello Height will continue to get more reps at defensive end for as long as Bosa is sidelined.