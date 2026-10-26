Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Monday that Bosa (knee) "has a chance" to return following the 49ers' Week 8 bye, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

A lingering knee injury has sidelined Bosa for each of the 49ers' last five games. He has yet to return to practice, but with San Francisco on extra rest thanks to the bye, the veteran pass rusher could be available for Week 9 against Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 8. Bosa's return would mean less rotational defensive snaps available for Romello Height, Mykel Williams, Ogbo Okoronkwo and Khalid Kareem.