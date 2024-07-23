49ers GM John Lynch said Tuesday that Pearsall (hamstring), who remains on the active/non-football injury list, is expected to miss at least the first four practices of training camp, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Lynch said Pearsall will miss the first "block" of training camp, which consists of roughly four sessions, due to a hamstring injury he suffered away from team facilities. Meanwhile, Brandon Aiyuk is among veterans reporting for camp Tuesday, though he remains dissatisfied with his contract. It's encouraging that Pearsall doesn't appear to be staring down too long a recovery timetable, but the rookie first-round pick's opportunities in Year 1 will depend on a combination of his getting healthy quickly and impressing his coaching staff, plus Aiyuk's presence or lack thereof atop the depth chart.