Aaron Donald: 'Thinking about' NFL return

Donald is "going to go through his process" as he continues to contemplate returning to the Rams to chase another Super Bowl, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner's return would create a defensive line reminiscent of the 2021 Rams Super Bowl-winning roster. Donald would be trading out legendary pass rusher Von Miller for reigning Defensive Player of the Year and single-season sack record holder Myles Garrett. It remains likely that if Donald were to rejoin the Rams, it would be at some point during the regular season as the team gears up for a playoff run.