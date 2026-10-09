Donald (back) practiced in full Friday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN reports.

Donald missed Week 4 due to a sore back, but coach Sean McVay said Monday that the Rams are "hopeful" the defensive lineman will return to action in Week 5, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official site. After being limited Thursday, Donald handled every practice rep one day later and thus is in line to play Monday against the Bills. Through two games this season, he has four tackles while logging a defensive snap share just above 50 percent on both occasions.