Head coach Sean McVay is hopeful that Donald (back) will play in his team's Monday night matchup against the Bills in Week 5, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports. "That's the direction it looks like it's trending in," McVay said.

It was reported Sunday that the Rams are hoping to get Donald back in Week 5, and McVay confirmed as much a day later. With a Monday night game ahead the Rams will not release an official injury report until Thursday, so the next update on his status is likely to come then.