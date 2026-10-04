The Rams are "optimistic" that Donald (back), who has been ruled Sunday's game against the Eagles, will be available to play in Week 5 versus the Bills, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Donald will miss his second game of the season but his first due to injury, after he was absent for the Week 1 loss to the 49ers in Australia while he worked to regain full conditioning after a two-plus-year layoff from game action. The 35-year-old played more than half of the defensive snaps in Weeks 2 and 3, so his absence for Sunday's contest will leave a major void along the line. Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner could both be in line for heightened snaps to compensate for Donald's absence, while Tyler Davis may also see his role grow as the Rams' first lineman up off the bench.