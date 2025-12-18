Adrian Martinez: Back with Niners' practice squad
San Francisco signed Martinez to its practice squad Wednesday, Kyle Madison of USA Today reports.
Just a day after being waived from the Jets' practice squad, Martinez is now back with the 49ers, who also cut him from their practice squad less than two weeks ago. With starter Brock Purdy and backup Mac Jones both healthy, Martinez is likely a couple injuries away from seeing any game action for the rest of the season.