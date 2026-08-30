The 49ers waived Martinez on Saturday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Martinez spent most of last season on San Francisco's practice squad and appeared in one regular-season contest, taking one snap on a kneel-down. He then signed a reserve/future contract in January and entered training camp looking to secure the team's No. 3 QB role, but that now appears set to go to Kurtis Rourke (ribs). Martinez saw plenty of action during the preseason slate but didn't help his cause, as he completed only 36 of 68 pass attempts for 346 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing three times for eight yards.