The Jets waived Martinez from the practice squad Tuesday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.

Martinez was signed to the practice squad and elevated to the active roster in Week 15 to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Brady Cook. The quarterback's waiving signals that at least one of either Tyrod Taylor (groin) or Justin Fields (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against the Saints. Martinez will now be placed on waivers, and if he clears will become a free agent.