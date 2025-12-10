Martinez signed with the Jets' practice squad Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Martinez was cut by the Jets in August after spending the 2024 season on their practice squad. He had been with the 49ers organization for most of the 2025 campaign prior to getting cut from San Francisco's practice squad Tuesday. If neither Tyrod Taylor (groin) nor Justin Fields (knee) gain clearance to play Sunday against the Jaguars, Martinez would likely be elevated to back up undrafted rookie Brady Cook.