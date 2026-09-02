The Rams signed Bachman to the practice squad Monday, Zach Edwards of the team's official site reports.

Bachman was a late addition to the Rams' training camp roster, joining the team Aug. 18. He appeared in two preseason games, logging six catches (on seven targets) for 57 yards while adding two tackles. He was released by the Rams on Sunday after failing to make the 53-man roster, but Bachman did enough to receive an invitation to stay in Los Angeles as a member of the organization's practice squad.