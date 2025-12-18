Raiders' Alex Bachman: Returns to full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bachman (thumb) practiced in full Wednesday.
Bachman has missed the last two games with the thumb injury, but his return to a full session suggests he's in line to return for a Week 16 matchup against the Texans. He'll contribute primarily on special teams.
