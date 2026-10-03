The Rams signed Bachman from their practice squad to their 53-man roster Saturday.

Bachman spent a portion of training camp with the Rams before signing to the practice squad in early September. He's evidently made a positive impression, as Los Angeles has elected to promote him to the active roster despite the fact that he's yet to see gameday action this season. Bachman will assume the roster spot vacated by tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle), who landed on IR on Friday. However, Bachman doesn't stand to see many opportunities on offense with the Rams currently fielding a relatively healthy wideout corps.