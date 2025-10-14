default-cbs-image
The Eagles cut Estime from the practice squad Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Estime spent training camp and the preseason with the Broncos but was squeezed out of a roster spot following Denver's offseason additions of J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. He spent the first six weeks of the season on Philly's practice squad but will look for a new opportunity elsewhere.

