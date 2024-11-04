Williams twisted his left ankle on the Bears' final play in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, but the quarterback said after the game that he'll be alright, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. "I landed wrong and just kind of tweaked it and [on] the last play, the dude grabbed my ankle and gator rolled," Williams said.

Even though the Bears were trailing by 20 in the final minute of the contest, head coach Matt Eberflus said that he elected to keep Williams in the game to work on the efficiency of the team's two-minute drill. While that decision may look questionable in hindsight, the rookie signal-caller at least seems to have avoided a serious injury. Williams is scheduled to be evaluated Monday, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to go for Week 10 against the Patriots. Williams endured a tough outing against the Cardinals, getting sacked six times while completing 22 of 41 passes for 217 yards and no touchdowns.