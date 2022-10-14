Montgomery rushed 15 times for 67 yards and brought in his only target for 13 yards in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday night. He also recovered a fumble.

Montgomery was once again the clear lead back in the Bears' ground attack, although Khalil Herbert actually outgained him with 75 yards -- 64 of those coming on one run. Montgomery's contributions were much steadier, and the third-year back was appreciably more efficient than in his Week 5 return from an ankle injury (12 carries, 20 yards). He'll now have extra time to recover from a busy last four days, as Chicago won't return to action until a Week 7 Monday night road matchup against the Patriots on Oct. 24.