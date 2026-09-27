Montgomery rushed 11 times for 33 yards while catching both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Colts.

Montgomery was stuffed for no gain on a 4th-and-1 in Colts territory in the first quarter, and he watched Woody Marks convert a one-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Marks has 29 touches to Montgomery's 44 through three games, and it's concerning that Montgomery isn't monopolizing short-yardage opportunities after scoring three short TDs in the season opener. Neither running back has found much running room behind Houston's underwhelming offensive line, and Montgomery is averaging just 2.8 yards per carry heading into a Week 4 home game against the Cowboys.