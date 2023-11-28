Moore brought in 11 of 13 targets for 114 yards in the Bears' 12-10 win over the Vikings on Monday night.

The veteran wideout was the epitome of a No. 1 receiver in the low-scoring win, accounting for well over half of Justin Fields' 217 passing yards while leading the Bears in receptions and targets by a wide margin as well. Moore also saved his best for last, recording 16- and 36-yard grabs on what would turn out to be Chicago's game-winning drive. Moore's catch total was a season high, and his yardage tally was his first over the century mark since Week 5. Following the Week 13 bye, Moore gets a crack at a Lions defense he posted a 7-96-1 line against during the first meeting between the division rivals.