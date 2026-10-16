Moore (shoulder) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Las Vegas, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Moore returned to practice Friday in a non-contact jersey, potentially setting up a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Fellow Bills wideout Joshua Palmer (shoulder) also is listed as questionable, after both Moore and Palmer missed an overtime win at Los Angeles in Week 5. Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Skyler Bell handled nearly all of the WR routes last week.