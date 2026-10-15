Moore (shoulder) didn't participate in the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

While Moore was in attendance for practice, he was sporting a red no-contact jersey and didn't take part in stretching or drills with his healthy teammates before heading inside to presumably get in some individual work, per Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. After sitting out Monday's overtime win over the Rams and having gone down as a non-participant on the Bills' first two Week 6 practice report, Moore looks to be trending toward missing another game Sunday in Las Vegas.