Moore (shoulder) officially didn't practice Thursday.

In the wake of missing his first game of the season Monday at the Rams, Moore hasn't been able to practice in any capacity this week and has only one more opportunity Friday to prove the health of his shoulder before the Bills potentially make a ruling on his status for Sunday's contest in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, fellow WR Joshua Palmer (shoulder) remained limited Thursday, which leaves Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Greg Dortch and Skyler Bell as the healthy options at the position on the active roster