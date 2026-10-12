Moore (shoulder) is listed as inactive Monday at the Rams.

After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 4, Moore wasn't expected to be tending to a long-term issue, and head coach Joe Brady told Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News on Thursday that the wide receiver was "going to be able to do everything he can to be able to rock this week." Moore then managed just one limited session (Saturday) during Week 5 prep, which wasn't enough for him to gain clearance to play Monday. With both Moore and Joshua Palmer (shoulder) unavailable, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Greg Dortch, Skyler Bell and Trent Sherfield will handle WR reps for the Bills.