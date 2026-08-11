Bears' Jahdae Walker: Listed as second-string WR

Walker was listed as a second-string wide receiver on the Bears' first unofficial depth chart that was released Tuesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Walker saw limited action during for most of his rookie season and did not play in either of the Bears' two playoff games, though he did log six catches (on 10 targets) for 87 yards and two touchdowns across Chicago's final three regular-season games. He entered training camp competing against Kalif Raymond and rookie Zavion Thomas (knee) for the WR3 role. However, Walker will have the chance to earn himself a more consistent role for himself on offense over the next few weeks, as Luther Burden will miss all three of the Bears' preseason games due to a groin injury.