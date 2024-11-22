Coach Matt Eberflus said Allen rolled his ankle at Friday's practice, leaving him questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, but the Bears are "hopeful" the wide receiver will be able to suit up, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
After Allen got injured, the Bears pulled him halfway through Friday's session. Allen himself told Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times that his ankle has some stiffness, but he also expects to be able to go this weekend. Ultimately, Allen's availability will be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
