Zaccheaus caught four of seven targets for 42 yards in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

Zaccheaus finished second on the team in both receiving yards and targets, trailing DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, respectively. Rookie second-round pick Luther Burden could eventually take on a larger role, but at least early in the season, Zaccheaus has the clear edge for the No. 3 wide receiver role in Chicago, as Burden had just one catch for minus-3 yards Monday. Zaccheaus will look to build on this promising Bears debut in Week 2 against the Lions.