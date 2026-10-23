Zaccheaus (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Zaccheaus practice reps were limited during Week 7 prep due to a shoulder issue, which he may have picked up during the Falcons' Week 6 loss to the Bears. If he cannot play Sunday, then rookie third-rounder Zachariah Branch would be in line for more work both on offense and on special teams as a returner, with running back Brian Robinson also in the mix for return duties.