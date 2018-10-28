Bears' Taylor Gabriel: May help replace Robinson
Gabriel could act as the Bears' top receiver in Sunday's game against the Jets with Allen Robinson (groin) inactive.
Robinson played through the groin issue in the Bears' Week 7 loss to the Patriots and was limited to one catch for four yards on five targets, but his lack of involvement proved most beneficial to Trey Burton (nine catches, 126 yards and a touchdown) rather than any of the team's other wideouts. There's a good chance that Burton again acts as the Bears' top target with Robinson out of the mix entirely, though Gabriel and rookie Anthony Miller look like decent bounce-back options after meager showings against New England. The Chicago receivers will be further aided by a matchup with a banged-up Jets secondary that remains without one of its starting corners in Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps).
