VanSumeren reverted back to the practice squad with Kansas City on Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

VanSumeren was elevated to the active roster ahead of Monday night's 31-10 win over the Broncos, and he logged three snaps on offense. The fullback was also on the field for 22 snaps with the special-teams unit, securing two tackles, one of which was on kick coverage and the other on punt coverage. VanSumeren can be elevated two more times before the team would have to officially sign him to the active roster.