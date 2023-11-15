Iosivas (knee) did not participate at practice Tuesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
After being estimated as a non-participant Monday, Iosivas officially missed Cincinnati's first practice of the week Tuesday. He'll probably need to return to practice Wednesday to have a shot to play Thursday.
