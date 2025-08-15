Stone (undisclosed) is participating in Friday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Stone had already been ruled out for Cincinnati's second preseason game, against the Commanders on Monday, and it wouldn't be surprising if he were still held out as a precaution. As he enters the final season of his two-year, $14 million contract, Stone remains positioned to reprise a starting role at safety, making it the Bengals' priority that he enters Week 1 at 100 percent health.