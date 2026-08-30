Stone was released by the Bills on Sunday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

The seventh-year pro signed a one-year deal with Buffalo in March after a career season with the Bengals in 2025, when he recorded 104 tackles (65 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and four pass breakups, including two interceptions. Though Stone started for the last two years in Cincinnati, he entered Buffalo in a competition with Cole Bishop and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and he did not win a spot during training camp. Stone is a healthy, experienced, productive safety for a team in the market for one.