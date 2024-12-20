Burrow (right wrist/knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Though Burrow was limited at practice this week, head coach Zac Taylor relayed that the QB's continued limitations Friday were precautionary, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer notes. Meanwhile, wideout Tee Higgins (knee) -- whose practice reps were also managed this week -- is cleared for Week 16 action as well, with Taylor having noted Friday that there is no concern about the duo's workload versus Cleveland, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Burrow heads into the weekend leading the NFL in both passing yards (3,977) and passing TDs (36).