Heyward (lower leg) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday.

The Duke product has missed Cincinnati's last four games after sustaining a hairline fracture in his fibula during the Week 8 loss to the Jets, but it now appears he's nearing a return. In eight appearances this season, Heyward has played 137 total snaps (130 on special teams, seven on defense) and tallied 10 total tackles. Once fully healthy, he's expected to operate as one of the Bengals' top special-teamers.