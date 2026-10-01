Gardner-Johnson logged five tackles (three solo) and two passes defensed, including one interception, in the Bills' 24-16 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Quarterback Justin Herbert threw Gardner-Johnson a "meatball sub", according to commentator Tom Brady, early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. The pick resulted in the Bills taking a lead for the first time in the game, with the 17-13 score becoming the closest gap in the remainder of the contest. The safety intercepted the ball at the 1-yard line, likely saving a touchdown or, at the very least, a field goal. Gardner-Johnson played 68 of the team's 69 defensive plays in the contest.