Hamlin (pectoral) will practice in full Thursday and is listed as questionable for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Broncos, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Hamlin has now logged three consecutive full practice sessions, suggesting he could return for Saturday's playoff matchup. However, the 27-year-old must still be activated to Buffalo's active roster in order to suit up for the divisional round. If Hamlin returns from his 13-game absence Saturday, he'll likely operate as one of the Bills' backup safeties while contributing on special teams.