Hamlin (pectoral) wasn't activated from injured reserve Friday, ruling him out for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Broncos.

Hamlin was designated for return from injured reserve nine days ago and logged a trio of full practices this week. However, it wasn't enough for the Bills to activate him ahead of Saturday's playoff contest. With Jordan Poyer (hamstring) ruled out against Denver, the Bills will be down to Cole Bishop, Sam Franklin, Jordan Hancock, Cam Lewis and Darnell Savage as options at safety.