Hamlin (pectoral) was a full participant during Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Hamlin progressed enough in his recovery from a pectoral injury to return to practice this past Wednesday. He was unable to play in Sunday's wild-card round win against the Jaguars, but if he can continue to log full practices, he would have a chance at being activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's playoff game against the Broncos. If Hamlin is available, then he would likely contribute on special teams while serving in a depth role in the secondary.