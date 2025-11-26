Dawkins (concussion) will not practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Dawkins was apparently placed in concussion protocol following the Bills' Week 12 loss to the Texans, so it's no surprise he's sidelined Wednesday. The veteran offensive lineman must clear the NFL's five-step protocol in order to play in Sunday's matchup against the Steelers. If he's unable to do so, expect Ryan Van Demark or Chase Lundt to assume Buffalo's top left tackle duties.