Dawkins has cleared the league's concussion protocol and will be available for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Dawkins was a full participant in Friday's practice, and after being cleared from the league's protocol by an independent neurologist, the veteran offensive lineman has been given the green light to play Sunday. With Dawkins back at left tackle, Ryan Van Demark will revert to a depth role on the offensive line.