Dawkins (concussion) will practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The 31-year-old was sidelined for Bills' Week 13 win over the Steelers after sustaining a concussion the game prior. Dawkins still needs to clear the NFL's five-step protocol in order to play in Sunday's matchup against the Bengals. If he's unable to do so, Ryan Van Demark will likely start at left tackle.