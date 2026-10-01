Rousseau logged eight tackles (five solo), including 2.0 sacks, in the Bills' 24-16 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Rousseau leads the NFL with 6.0 sacks, having logged 2.0 sacks in each of the first three games of the 2026 regular season. The linebacker has had a stunning breakout since switching to coach Jim Leonhard's 3-4 defense. The 26-year-old is entering his sixth NFL season and has begun to make a compelling case that should put him on Defensive Player of the Year ballots if he can keep producing throughout the season.