Rousseau (back) has no injury designation ahead of Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Broncos.

The 2021 first-round pick from Miami practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week, but it now appears he's moved past his back injury in time to play in the divisional round. Rosseau is coming off an impressive performance in the Bills' wild-card win over the Jaguars, recording six total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defensed over 44 defensive snaps. Now fully healthy, he's expected to start opposite Joey Bosa during Saturday's playoff contest.