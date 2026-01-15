Bills' Greg Rousseau: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rousseau (back) has no injury designation ahead of Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Broncos.
The 2021 first-round pick from Miami practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week, but it now appears he's moved past his back injury in time to play in the divisional round. Rosseau is coming off an impressive performance in the Bills' wild-card win over the Jaguars, recording six total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defensed over 44 defensive snaps. Now fully healthy, he's expected to start opposite Joey Bosa during Saturday's playoff contest.
More News
-
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Leads Buffalo with 7.0 sacks•
-
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Won't play vs. NYJ•
-
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Stands out with 2.5 sacks Sunday•
-
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Logs six tackles in TNF loss•
-
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Cleared for takeoff against Jets•
-
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Dealing with knee injury•