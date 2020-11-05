Brown (knee) practiced fully Thursday.
Brown sat out Wednesday's session as he continues to manage a pre-existing knee issue that has sidelined him for a pair games to date. Though he's logged starter's snaps over the last two contests that he's suited up for, Brown has turned in back-to-back disappointing fantasy efforts, en route to hauling in just one of his six targets for 21 yards in that span. He's therefore a risky fantasy role Sunday against the Seahawks, but it's not hard to imagine him picking up the pace as the season rolls along, once he moves past his knee issue.