Bills' LeSean McCoy: Clears concussion protocol

McCoy has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol in advance of Monday night's game against the Patriots.

The running back was listed as questionable for the contest after practicing in a limited fashion this past week, but McCoy's medical clearance paves the way for him to head the Bills' Week 8 ground game, barring any late setbacks. Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy remain on hand to work in reserve/change-of-pace capacities Monday.

