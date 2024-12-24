Share Video

The Bills signed Morrow to the 53-man roster Tuesday.

Morrow began the regular season on the Bills' active roster, but he was let go Dec. 7 after playing in 11 games. He's back on the 53-man roster due to Baylon Spector (calf) being placed on injured reserve. Morrow will mainly contribute on special teams while bolstering the Bills' linebacker corps.

