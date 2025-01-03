Morrow was waived by the Bills on Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Morrow joined the Bills' active roster ahead of the team's 40-14 win over the Jets in Week 17, failing to log a snap in the contest. The linebacker will likely return to Buffalo's practice squad in the coming days.
