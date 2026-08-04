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Bills' Ray Davis: Returns after brief exit

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Davis was able to check back into Tuesday's practice after briefly exiting with an apparent ankle injury, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Davis was slow to get up after getting tackled to the ground on a run during 11-on-11 drills, with team trainers coming out on the field to evaluate him before he was able to walk to the sideline under his own power. After a quick trip to the medical tent, Davis was back on the field, albeit with a taped-up ankle. His availability doesn't look like it will be much of a concern moving forward.

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